Truecaller partners with Airtel, ICICI, and Google Duo

The Stockholm, Sweden-based company, Truecaller has announced Truecaller 8 with a completely new redesign and new features like SMS, flash messaging, and Truecaller Pay.

The company has also announced three partnership ie Google, ICICI and with the country's largest telecom service provider, Airtel.

According to Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller said, "Spam SMS account for 15 percent of all SMS messages sent globally, and represents 1.2 trillion spam messages each year. On average every spam call is about 40 seconds long, so we will help save a lot of time."

"We are venturing into a territory that goes beyond knowing who is calling, but once again, it's an adventure that touches millions of users."

Truecaller users can also send flash messages with two taps-send quick pre-defined messages to any Truecaller user to let them know if they are stuck in traffic, or send them their location, or that they have reached home.

The partnership with Airtel will bring Truecaller app to feature phones in India, while a new Truecaller payments service has been announced in collaboration with ICICI bank and Google Duo has been integrated into the Truecaller app, allowing users to make video calls directly from it.

All feature phone users with Airtel mobile service can now use "Airtel Truecaller ID" to see who's calling. This first of its kind service is set to provide online experience to offline users, helping them take the right call and to make their communication safer and more efficient. This subscription-based service that will ease a user's life from unwanted spam calls without having to subscribe to data service or buying a smartphone.

Raj Pudipeddi, Director of Consumer Business & Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel said, "Airtel and Truecaller will enable millions of feature phone users to enjoy a 'smartphone like' experience in offline mode and add to their mobile experience. We hope this partnership will encourage other global developers to innovate for the feature phone segment, which still forms a large part of the overall market in countries like India."

As per IDC, about 65 percent of India's more than one billion mobile phone subscribers still use feature phones, providing more opportunities as ever for users to explore the world of Truecaller.

The company has also announced a new service called Truecaller Pay, where Android users in India can now send or receive money securely over their mobile phone, thanks to a new partnership with ICICI Bank.

"This is based on the feedback received from the market that users wanted to be able to make a transaction straight from their Truecaller app, said Nami Zarringhalam chief security officer and co-founder of Truecaller.

The users will be able to create their unique Virtual Payment Address (VPA) in the app, and can instantly send or receive money using any Unified Payments Interface (UPI) supported bank. In addition, users can also do prepaid and postpaid recharges. This feature will be available to the ICICI & non-ICICI users as well. The service powered by ICICI bank is absolutely secure and follows two-factor authentication as per RBI guidelines.

SEE ALSO: Airtel started the trial version of VoLTE

According to Abonty Banerjee, senior general manager, and head, digital channels, ICICI Bank: "We are delighted to offer our UPI platform to Truecaller which is one of India's most widely used mobile application. With this new service, users will get the benefit of making quick and easy payments to any mobile number registered with the BHIM app, thereby enabling them to reach out to a wider section of people. Additionally, users can also undertake payments for utility services such as pre-paid recharges and postpaid mobile bills at the click of a button. We believe this association shall make UPI payments seamless for a larger audience and will also play a crucial role in strengthening the government's 'Digital India' mission."

Truecaller has also tied up with Google for a global partnership to improve video calling. In this Google Duo, Google's video calling service will be integrated within the Truecaller app. Truecaller integration with Google Duo will be available in the coming months for Android and iOS as a permission-based service, where users will be able to opt-in and out at any time. "Video calling should work for everybody, regardless of what platform they are on. Our aim is to make video calling simple, fast, and available to everyone," said Amit Fulay, head, Google Duo.

"These partnerships will make Truecaller a one-stop shop for all communication and will help Truecaller evolve from an app to a platform, said Zarringhalam.

The company said that "Truecaller integration with Google Duo will be available in the coming months for Android and iOS as a permission-based service, where users will be able to opt-in and out at any time."