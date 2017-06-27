Twitter 7.2 for Android brings in new Night Mode feature

Twitter is about to bring a new feature called "Night Mode" for its Android platform. And all thanks goes to the latest Android 7.2 version. This feature was in the beta version of Twitter for Android for less than a week. However, it is now being rolled out to a larger audience.

You will be able to find the Night Mode option in the Settings and Privacy menu, under the Display and Sound tab. It also offers you a couple of options that let you control the way Night Mode will work on your Android device. The feature can be automatically set to turn on at sunset and turn off at sunrise. Other than the automatic mode, there are other options included in the new update.

When you first enable the Night Mode feature in the navigation drawer, the app will ask you whether you want it to work automatically or not. If you want to change the settings yourself, you would have to tap "No".

Besides this, no other significant changes have been brought by the update.

To remind you, Twitter also came up with a new and redesigned user interface a few days ago. As per the claims made by Twitter, the new design emphasizes on simplicity and makes the platform easier and faster to use with the introduction of bolder headlines and more intuitive icons.

As you must have noticed, the shape of the profile pictures has been now changed from square to round.

However, Twitter users were not too happy about the change.