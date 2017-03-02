Twitter announces new measures to combat abuse and harassment

In a bid to make internet a safe place for netizens, Twitter has announced new measures that will help in reporting of abusive tweets on the micro-blogging website.

As per Independent.ie, the new tools will also help in preventing the creation of new abusive accounts and in collapsing abusive or low-quality tweets. Besides, the new technology will also reduce notifications to users from conversations started by people the user has already blocked or muted.

A Twitter spokesperson mentioned that the additional updates will leverage platform's new technology to reduce abusive content, give users more tools to control user experience, and communicate more clearly about actions users take.

Moreover, to make sure users don't spread hatred on the online world, the company is also working to identify accounts that are engaging in abusive behavior. The new tool will help in doing the same even if the behaviour isn't reported to the micro-blogging platform. Such accounts are deliberately set up by trolls to achieve ulterior motives.

SEE ALSO: Snapdeal, Truecaller team up to enhance your shopping experience

Twitter will take action by limiting certain account functionality for a set amount of time, such as allowing only their followers to see their tweets. The change would come into effect if an account is repeatedly Tweeting without solicitation at non-followers or engaging in patterns of abusive behavior, something that can spread violence and is in violation of the Twitter rules.

Twitter mentioned that it aims to only act on accounts when the team is confident that their behaviour is abusive, based on the new algorithms.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals