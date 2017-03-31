Twitter: Eases 140-character limit in your replies

Twitter being one among many popular apps used by almost every celebrity globally lets you post and interact with tweets which are restricted to 140 characters. This upper limit on tweet has disappointed many regular users who find it difficult to shorten every message they want to convey.

Now, the company is working towards this limitation by removing few constraints laid upon tweets. A user can message or reply to any message without having to worry about the length of his username. Yes, Twitter stopped counting the number of characters in an username, thus creating an easy way to solve this issue. So entire 140 characters can just be your tweet but nothing else.

This solution will be helpful especially when you are conversing in a group where you may need to reply to more than one person at a time. You can include as many users you want in a group message and the length of their names won't be considered.

In such cases, all the user names will be at the top of the tweet instead of being a part of it. This announcement was made by the company last year when it stopped counting pictures, videos, polls, GIF animation and quotes in a tweet to remove the upper character limit barrier. But it did not actually come to effect until now.

The main intention behind creating this constraint is, they wanted the entire tweet to fit into a single message. But, as users started expressing their thoughts in a wide angle, this restriction sounded as a drawback for few.

Regarding this, it says in the blog, "The updates we're making today are based on feedback from all of you as well as research and experimentation. In our tests of this new experience, we found that people engage more with conversations on Twitter. Our work isn't finished - we'll continue to think about how we can improve conversations and make Twitter easier to use.".

Considering all these pitfalls, the company is striving hard to attract new users as well as retain all regular users by easing few methodology used to tweet. Now, one don't have to take a screenshot or send multiple tweets to open their heart out to their twitter friends.