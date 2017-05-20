Twitter is back online after global outage for an hour

Like Whatsapp, now it's the turn of Twitter to suffer major outage globally. This incident took place yesterday which lasted for an hour where the users were shown an error message when they tried to access the website.

When desktop users tried to log in to the twitter account, they were shown a message which read as, "Sorry, we couldn't complete your request." On the other hand, the Twitter app users also had to face the same issue where an error message, "Something is technically wrong" popped up. According to the sources, it is an internal server error which lead to this major outage.

Some users are currently experiencing problems accessing Twitter & Tweeting. We are aware of the issue and are working towards a resolution. — Twitter Support (@Support) May 19, 2017

Regarding this issue, the Twitter Support account have also posted an update and assured everyone that they are going to fix this issue immediately. As said, the company quickly resolved this issue and users were able to access their Twitter page after that.

Even the Indians had to face this server issue in the morning which lasted for 35 minutes. They also came across this incident once again in the evening around 5.30 pm for about 10 minutes. Later the issue has been fixed and the site started to function smoothly.

Also Read: How to use two-factor authentication in Twitter

According to Down Detector, Japan is the one to get badly affected by this issue. This global outage made everyone to mock at this and people started tweeting funny jokes. This also gave birth to a trend #TwitterDown which was used by almost everyone.

Regardless of this, the company has made some noticeable changes in the platform recently. To show the improvised results on your timeline, they have included artificial intelligence system tracking in the app and the privacy policy has also been updated sometime back.