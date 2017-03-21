Twitter to launch Live video API today

Live video, a super feature which captured the interest of so many users has now started offering lots of updates in their respective apps. While Facebook and Instagram are on its way to provide some updates to this feature, Twitter is launching a live video application programming interface.

This API will take live videos to the higher level to deliver extra high-quality content. To live stream tournaments and other e-sports events, Twitter has also partnered with the biggest organizations in the pro-gaming world such as ESL and Dreamhack. Events in the ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) and DreamHack will be live streamed on Twitter and other connected devices.

Big video cameras, editing boards, desktop editing software, satellite vans and some more will also be able to broadcast directly to Twitter through this API. This functionality works better than Twitter's existing Periscope Producer, which was designed just with an intention of attracting semi-pro web bloggers to Periscope.

The Live video API is customizable for larger publishing enterprises when compared to Periscope Producer. It is also said that Twitter's Live API will work likewise to the Facebook's Live API which was launched last year to connect professional equipment to the social medium. It's not yet confirmed whether twitter will use Periscope as its live video app or not.

Although the tech giant did not comment on its launch date, TechCrunch has learned that it will happen today and Telestream, Wirecast, and Livestream Switcher is the API partners who will help publishers to use this API.