Twitter Might Soon Allow You to Edit Tweets

Twitter will soon allow its users to edit the tweets they send on micro-blogging site. The long awaited feature might soon be available to users, bringing more controls to the platform. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that the company was thinking to bring editing functionality to tweets.

According to a report by IANS, Dorsey made these remarks as part of an impromptu public town hall with Twitter users, asking them for feedback on how to improve the service. Dorsey via a tweet asked users what changes they wanted to be made in Twitter.

Dorsey tweeted, "Following the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what's the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017? #Twitter2017."

In reply, users made repeated requests to add edit function to the micro-blogging site.

The report further mentions that the request for an edit button for tweets came up multiple times, and Dorsey seemed to signal that the company is gearing towards a time-limited window to allow for the correction of typos right after a tweet was sent.

However, Dorsey seems to be skeptic about the feature and argued that allowing users to edit tweets they sent hours or days after the fact would lead to a more complicated solution, "including the need for a change log to give users the ability to review different versions of the same tweet."

The year 2016 was not quite fair to micro-blogging platform. News even came that Twitter has initiated talks with several technology companies to explore selling itself to other bigger names in the industry. The micro-blogging site has been a topic of sell-off for many months and as per some reports, the company was dealing with stagnant user growth, soft advertising sales and losses running at hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Besides the edit feature, users also asked Dorsey to fight hate and harassment to which the CEO responded by saying that bringing transparency to Twitter was a "big priority".