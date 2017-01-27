Twitter’s new update offers trends, moments, and live video all in one place

Twitter has just released a new update for its app and is now replacing the Moments tab with a new "Explore" tab on its Android and iOS mobile apps. The new and improved tab has been designed to bridge the gap between the curated and live news and video features.

Besides, Twitter's blog post reads, "Until today, you had to go to a few different places to find each of these experiences. As part of our continued efforts to make it easier to see what's happening, we're bringing all these together."

Therefore, the new Explore tab will now show trends, Moments, search, and the best of live video, all within one tab. Twitter says that a single tab will make it easier to find what you want and at the same time see everything what's happening on the platform.

The update had been spotted earlier by Twitter users with the company previously stating that it was testing it on a handful of members. "Over the past year, we've been exploring different ways to make it simpler for people to find and use trends, Moments, and search. During our research process, people told us that the new Explore tab helped them easily find news, what's trending, and what's popular right now."

While the new update has already started to roll out for iOS, it should take few weeks for the update to reach Android devices. However, you can always go to your app to check for the latest updates.

