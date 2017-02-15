Uber lands on Android Wear 2.0 after a two-year delay

At the Google I/O 2015, the arrival of the cab hailing service Uber on Android Wear was announced. It was also said to include impressive features those are tailored to suit the wearable platform.

Now, almost after two years, this is turning into reality. We say this as one of the recent reports suggest that Uber is now accessible even from the wrist. The Android Wear 2.0-powered devices will include the support for the cab hailing service.

The worrying part is Uber is exclusive only to the latest iteration of Android Wear. The users of wearables based on the older versions of the platform will not be able to enjoy this feature. Moreover, Uber will be a standalone app that can work without a companion app or a tethered mobile phone.

Also Read: After Google Maps, you can book an Uber ride from the Paytm app

Uber's smartwatch version has an array of functionalities. Some of these include checking prices and time estimates, the ability to request rides, browse the bookmarked destinations, check the location of the driver before and during the ride, and more.

You can download and install the Uber smartwatch app from the Play Store available on the Android Wear 2.0 wearable. Keep in mind that you get to enjoy using Uber on your smartwatch only if you have an Android Wear 2.0-based device.

Source