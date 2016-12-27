Uber Offers Free Ride Under its #DontDrinkAndDrive Campaign

New Year is just around the corner and the taxi service provider Uber has now announced its #DontDrinkAndDrive campaign. The company will be collaborating with Bars Against Drunk Driving (BADD), which includes over 250 bars and several fine-dining restaurants across the country for the initiative.

Additionally, the campaign will be supported by SaveLIFE foundation, which is an independent, non-profit non-governmental organization committed to improving road safety. While there are many road accidents during these times, the campaign has been aimed at encouraging people to opt for alternate modes of transportation to commute while drunk.

Commentating on the importance of this campaign, Saji Cherian, Director, Operations of SaveLIFE Foundation, stated that in India, over 6750 people get killed and 18,800 get injured in road crashes involving drunk driving annually. So, Uber is not just talking about the effect of drinking and driving but also actively reaching out to people directly and providing solutions.

Adding to that, Shweta Rajpal Kohli, ‎Head, Public Policy, Uber India, said that through the company's #DontDrinkAndDrive campaign, the taxi service provider wants to urge people to refrain from taking over the wheel when they are under the influence of alcohol. In the coming days, Uber will be working with the local administration and hundreds of bars and restaurants in the country to help customers enjoy the season's festivities without endangering their or anyone else's safety.

Uber will set up Breath Analyzers at key party spots across the country and will give free rides to people with blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than the permissible limit for driving. While booking the cab through the app on their smartphones, people can also use the promo code DDAD100 to avail the free ride.

Under this initiative, Uber will also provide the bars and restaurants access to RiderDOST to help customers who don't have the Uber app to book a ride.

Furthermore, Uber has launched 'Gift an Uber' option as well. With this option, riders can buy promo codes for their friends and guests to gift them an Uber ride. 'Gift an Uber' coupons will be available in various cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

