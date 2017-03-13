Uber now adds new security feature called real-time ID check

Security these days is an important aspect especially when it comes to using cab services. We have already heard about incidents where cab drivers were found harassing their passengers. So in order to address this top concern on the front, Uber the taxi service provider has announced a new feature called real-time ID Check that adds a new layer of identity verification for Uber drivers.

Basically, Uber's new feature is integrated with Microsoft Cognitive Services and therefore it will now randomly notify an Uber driver to click a selfie with their device before they log on to the app. Once the driver takes the image with the said device, the recently captured image is then compared and matched with the driver's registered picture in Uber's database.

SEE ALSO: How to book an Uber ride with Google Maps

If the pictures don't match then the driver will be given a certain number of chances to click his/her picture. And again if the picture doesn't match in even after numerous trials, the driver's account is temporarily dismissed, till Uber concludes its investigation. This also means that the driver will not be able to accept any new Uber bookings.

Moreover, BGR reports that these real-time ID checks are randomly sent out to drivers. So there's no escaping for the drivers as they can get the notification at any given time of the day to authenticate their identity. Th report further notes that these alerts could be "triggered by other indicators including rider feedback or suspicious behavior like driving two consecutive trips on opposite sides of a city."

According to Joe Sullivan, Chief Security Officer, Uber, "Real-Time ID Check prompts drivers to share a selfie before going online to help ensure the driver using the app matches the account we have on file. This prevents fraud and protects drivers' accounts from being compromised. It also protects riders by building another layer of accountability into the app to ensure the right person is behind the wheel."

SEE ALSO: Uber makes rides safer by introducing new road safety features to the driver's app

He further adds, "Today we're thrilled to launch this feature in five cities in India, starting with New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with more cities to follow. We believe this new initiative will go a long way in keeping our riders and drivers in the city safe and our rides reliable like never before."

All in all, his new feature does bring in an added layer of security check and it definitely adds to the "peace of mind" of the passengers. Besides, the app now ensures that the right driver is in place.