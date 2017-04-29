Uber now allows you to delete your account through the app itself

Uber the popular ride-hailing app is now giving the users the ability to delete their own account.

This move from the service provider comes following the #DeleteUber campaign where many users were deleting their accounts due to several issues. However, during this situation, users found out that they had to go through very hard and confusing process to delete their accounts.

Basically, there aren't any automated ways to delete a user's Uber account, instead there's a manual process users have to follow. Well, users needed to visit the Uber support site to create a request then fill in the email address associated with their account with the subject line "Close my Uber account."

And in the description, users needed to ask for the company to close their account while clearly mentioning their names and mobile phone numbers that are associated with the account. Further users needed to select the home city they are registered for Uber in.

So it is basically a time-consuming process. However, this report does bring some good news for the users. According to thenextweb Uber has now made a deletion program called "Dear John" which allows users to delete their Uber accounts directly from the app. This will prevent all the hassle of going to Uber support and filling in the details and sending the mail.

While this may be a welcome move, users can also delete any contacts they may have uploaded to the app. The data will be stored for 30 days though.

Apart from this, Uber users will also receive updates to their notification feature and with the new update, they will be able to see their location-sharing options more clearly. The new option should be rolled out in the next few weeks.