Uber Ride Time Charges Hiked by 15 Percent in Delhi-NCR

The online cab-hailing firm Uber has hiked fares of its entry-level offering 'UberGO' by up to 15 per cent in Delhi-NCR. This increases the ride time charge to Rs 1.5 per minute from Rs 1 earlier.

As per company's pricing model, Uber charges Rs 6 per km for up to 20 km and Rs 12 per km thereafter at a base fare of Rs 40 for UberGO. As per reports by PTI, the ride time charges calculated on the basis of total time of the ride for 'UberPOOL' and 'UberX' have also been hiked to Rs1.5 per minute.

In response to price hike, Uber says that the changes to pricing structure has been made in Delhi NCR to serve the city better.

Recently it was reported that the transportation platform will focus on UberPOOL in the year 2017. The company has also rolled out updates to promote UberPOOL aimed at 'getting more people in fewer cars' to address increasing congestion and pollution in Indian cities.

The data shared by company states that more than 31 per cent of rides in Delhi are on UberPOOL. The new price hike might bring down the app usage by active users in Delhi-NCR.

