Uber to roll out Snapchat filters in India on Thursday

Taxi firm Uber will begin a phased roll-out of a unique integration with Snapchat in India from Thursday in which riders will be able to unlock custom latter filters on their ride.

From letting their friends know when they will arrive with the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) filters, to selecting a mystery filter for an added surprise, the users will be able to share their statuses in a unique way.

"In our new rider app, we start with the question 'Where to' so we can get riders to their destination as fast as possible. However, besides helping riders get to their destinations, we want to focus on the trip experience itself and make sure riders enjoy the journey. "Technology is helping us personalize every ride, making the experience fun and delightful. With this integration, our riders can now Snap along the way and share their Uber moments with friends and family!" said Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering, Uber India.

SEE ALSO: BSNL offering satellite phone service

An existing Snapchat user on an Uber ride will see a Snap card in the Uber feed. Riders can select the type of filter they want to unlock, take a selfie, and then swipe right. They can even use Uber filters with another Snap lens for double the fun.

The Snapchat integration will be available for riders on both Android and iOS in India.

Meanwhile, Uber has recently designed and re-engineered its app in India and around the globe, across Android and iOS platforms.

According to the company, its new app is faster, smarter and more offers a more personalized experience and now it shows clearer vehicle options along with upfront pricing.