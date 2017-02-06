UberHire: Time-based on-demand service to book a cab for up to 12 hours

In a bid to tap wider audience and give users more flexibility over their rides, Uber has launched UberHire in India. The time-based service will be available on-demand and will allow Uber users book a cab for up to12 hours to o make trips punctuated with multiple stop overs.

The service will go live in 9 cities including New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Nagpur, with more cities slated for launch in the weeks to come.

Here's everything you need to know about UberHire:

How to book an UberHire

Open Uber app on your smartphone and slide over to UberHIRE

Simply put your pickup location and request your UberHire cab

You will get your ride's details along with driver's information

The total fare will be calculated at the end of the trip based on the distance and duration of your trip. You can pay in cash and receive an e-receipt

What are the charges for UberHire

The base fare or minimum fare for an UberHire ranges between Rs 449-649 for up to 2 hours or up to 30 km. post this, you will be charged at Rs 2 per minute and Rs 12 per km.

SEE ALSO:How to book an Uber ride with Google Maps

There are no dynamic charges; however pricing and cancellation charges might vary from city to city.

Limitations and Competition

While UberHire will please users who want to explore the city or have multiple stops in a day, it does have some limitations. For instance, you can only book a cab for up to 12 hours and the service is only available in 9 cities across the country. More cities will be added to the list later.

You can only use the service for the city you are placed in as the inter-state option is not available. Besides, the service only accepts cash payments.

On the other hand, Ola offers Ola Outstation that allows inter-state booking to its users. Besides, Ola also has Ola Rentals service that allows you to book an Ola Mini, Prime, SUV or Lux on hourly basis at a starting price of Rs. 449 for 2 hours. The service is available in more than 80 cities across the country.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals