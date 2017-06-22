UC Web data traffic report: Registers over 0.75 Billion user traffic during IPL and Champions Trophy

According to report submitted by UC Web titled "Insights into India's Cricket Frenzy" the consumption of Cricket-related content has exceeded 0.75 billion on its two platforms - UC News and UC Browser, for the latest edition of IPL 2017 and the recently-concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The data report released state that more than 50 percent of the country's population logged on to the UC Web platforms over the last three months for cricket scores and updates.

While cricket does make up for 68 percent of all sports-related content consumed on UC News, on a daily basis, over 3 million cricket fans have checked into the UC Platform to consume cricket-related content. The users have clocked in 7 million hours of cumulative content reading which the company claims that it is a jump of 230percent from last year. UC Platform saw maximum traction from the cities of Lucknow, Pune, Bhopal and Delhi and Mumbai.

UC Cricket is a key component within UC Browser which was first introduced in 2013 to offer news and updates about cricket matches. However, considering the figures it looks like the UC Web has now evolved to become a comprehensive cricket content platform.

As per the report, IPL Final was the most watched match of the IPL season with 21 million views and Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the Most Popular Team of IPL 2017, followed by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils. Likewise, captain of the National Cricket team, Virat Kohli remains to be the most popular player, clocking readership of over 32 million across 4600 articles. Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khar were the other top-read cricketers.

Commenting on the insights from the report, Young Li, Head of International Business Department, Alibaba Mobile Business Group said, "Cricket remains the most popular sport in India with mobile internet driving consumption of digital cricket content. UC Web has been at the forefront of this change with its revamped UC Cricket and the UC News' We-Media Blogger Program, a common platform that brings viewpoints from celebrities, bloggers, key influencers and the common man to a single place. This season, over 2000 We-Media writers posted 6,000 pieces of original cricket content on UC News, garnering total Page Views of over a billion."

It looks like things are going good for the company and notably, UC Browser is the sixth most downloaded application on Android platform in India with over 100 million Monthly Active Users.