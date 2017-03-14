Uptime App - A new way to watch YouTube with iPhone friends

Dubbed Uptime, a new iOS app is launched by Google's internal incubator to watch YouTube videos with friends in real-time. Google has opened an internal incubator by name Area 120 with an intention of encouraging their employees to spend 20 percent of their work time on side projects and start their own companies.

Now they have come with an interesting app which lets you watch Youtube videos in a new way. Currently, only iOS users can try this app by downloading it from App store. This app lets viewers react and comment on videos and share them with friends to watch it together in real time. Once you log in with your Google account, you are able to see the videos your friends are watching in real-time. You can watch the same video and then comment or react to it while watching.

Also Read: Blackberry releases Privacy Shade: A new security app for Android

Other viewers can also see those reactions and comments even if they are not watching it at the same time. The react feature looks similar to the reactive functionality of Facebook Live video. It has another new feature which lets you shoot stars when you tap on the video and this will be visible only to the viewer who is watching the same video at the same time.

Using this app, one can only search and watch YouTube videos but cannot record a video to Uptime. It does not include the private messaging feature which was recently added to YouTube. Allowing others to see the videos you are watching appears to be something which people don't like usually. But this being the most important feature of this app, let us see how users will receive this concept.