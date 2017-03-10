Viber adds self-destructing ‘secret chats’ feature in its app

Well, there are other apps apart from Whatsapp that provide free online messaging service and they are pretty popular too. One such app is Viber if you have or have not heard of it but it's one of the world's biggest messaging apps. According to The Verge, the messaging platform has more than 800 million registered users worldwide with users mostly from parts of Asia, Eastern Europe, and Northern Africa.

That being said, this instant messaging and VoIP app has just announced a new feature called "secrets chats" that basically allows users to set a self-destructing timer on individual messages. Meaning, the feature will give users the option of starting conversations that self-destruct after a certain time limit. Well, the feature has been added in line with giving users more privacy and security.

Apart from self-destructing conversations, the Secret Chats also offers various functionalities. First, the feature blocks messages from being forwarded to other conversations. Secondly, the feature notifies users on iOS when someone takes a screenshot, and lastly the feature blocks screenshots altogether on Android.

More importantly, all Viber conversations and messages are encrypted end-to-end, and users also have the option to lock secret chats with a PIN code as well.

Viber's secret chats function will be rolled out to users on Android and iOS early next week.