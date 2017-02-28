VLC beta for Android now supports voice search, 360-degree videos, and more

One of the popular video player apps, VLC for Android has received a major update. Those at VideoLabs have unleashed a slew of new features and the same has been added to the beta version of the app. If the beta trail is successful, these features will be rolled out to everyone.

The first major feature added to the VLC app is the support for the 18:9 aspect ratio display used by LG G6. The other key feature that this update brings is the support for 360-degree videos.

The update also lets users to save subtitles delay and audio delay for every file. The update also includes a DayNight mode feature and the ability to remove the sound lowering notification.

VideoLabs confirmed that a specific feature that will let users double or long tap on the remote play option to skip songs has been restored. The player also gets voice search compatibility via Google Now, as a bonus feature.

VLC has also got a fix for audio player layout for the black theme as well as RTL. The beta version also brings the Android Auto compatibility. These are just some of the new features

These are just some of the new features that can be seen on the VLC beta version. We can expect a few more improvements such as improved adaptive and TS playback, support for more video codecs, and support for OpenGL ES 2.0.

If you want to try these new features before the official rollout of the stable version of VLC for Android, you can become a beta tester on the Play Store.

