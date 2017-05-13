Vodafone's M-Pesa partners UHBVN

Vodafone's M- Pesa wallet has signed a partnership agreement with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam(UHBVN).

Through this partnership, customers can access Vodafone M-Pesa platform to pay their electricity bills.

Inviting the residents of Haryana to reap the benefit of instant electricity bill payment on the go through Vodafone M-Pesa, Mohit Narru, Business Head - Haryana Circle, Vodafone India said: "It has been our constant endeavor to deliver and bring innovative and simplified service offerings relevant to the needs of our customers."

He said, "Vodafone M-Pesa partnership with the UHBVN, is one such initiative that bridges the need for a simple, timely and cashless payment solution for consumers through their mobile phones."

"Customers can access M-Pesa on either a smartphone by downloading the M-Pesa App or by dialing a USSD short-code (*400#) from any phone including any feature phone," the company said in the statement, Adding that with this tie up, over 21.27 lakh millions of electrified households will benefit from this facility.

M-Pesa is Vodafone's mobile wallet service launched in 2007 which facilitates money transfer service.

The company says that it has more than 5000+ outlets (or Cashin Points) including Vodafone Company owned stores, franchisees, and multi-brand outlet and these Cashin Points provides convenience and ease to customers to convert cash into digital money facilitating digital payment of Bills and e-commerce /m-Commerce.

To recall the company has recently Home Credit India and through this partnership, the customers of Home Credit will now be able to pay their monthly EMI through Vodafone M-Pesa

Home Credit customers will also get access to simple, easy-to-use and safe option for cashless loan repayments on Vodafone M-Pesa.