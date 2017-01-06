Warning: Users Don’t Fall for BHIM App Spam Request Messages

Users who have the BHIM app in their smartphones need to be cautious. We are hearing new reports about the app where the users have stated that they are now receiving spam requests from unknown users, asking them to send money using the new app.

The BHIM app has a feature that allows anyone to send a request for asking money from any user of the app. It can be done by typing in their Virtual Payment Address (VPA). For example, the app allows users to type in any name or phone number, and request money from other users. If the user's VPA matches he/she will get a request for the payment to be made. To send the money, the users need to enter their PIN and once it is entered the amount will be deducted from the payee's account.

SEE ALSO: Top smartphones with OIS featuring camera module to buy this month

Well, it is clear that with this feature any random user can receive a request for money. The bad part is that some vulnerable users may fall for the spam BHIM request and transfer the money. The good thing, on the other hand, is that the name of the recipient will be shown once the payment is received.

Regarding the matter, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been alerted and the government body has also advised BHIM app users to decline any spam payment requests they receive. NPCI has promised to fix the issue.

Anyone gettin spam payment requests on @NPCI_BHIM? There should be an option to block unknown VPAs. Might lose money if u accept unknowingly — Kaushik Bhat (@kaushikb9) January 4, 2017

As reported by NDTV, Kaushik Bhat, a Bengaluru resident who also received one such spam BHIM request, suggested on Twitter that NPCI should add an option stop block unknown VPAs from sending such requests. Quoting his tweet, the NPCI promised an update fixing this problem.

Subsequently, the BHIM app did receive an update on Thursday, and according to the release notes it mentions that the app has received "bug fixes." But the notes fails to elaborate on which or what bugs were fixed.

Despite the update, this issue of spam BHIM request is still present.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals