WhatsApp to add Stories feature in its app

WhatsApp seems to be completely revamping its status feature for its app. Within the last few weeks, it has been reported that the messaging app was bringing features such as status reply or mute, and notifications if someone changed their statuses.

Now according to the latest information, WhatsApp is again adding a new feature to its app the status tab. Notably, the feature can be seen in the beta version of Whatsapp and it further suggests that users will gain the ability to upload pictures and video clips as their Status for a time period of 24 hours after which they will disappear, just like the Stories feature on Instagram or Snapchat.

WABetaInfo, through its twitter feed, has provided leaks regarding the change to the app and as it one of the reliable sources we can assume that the messaging platform is looking to revamp the Status feature inside the app. The tweet says, "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.43: new Status description. #whatsappbeta," WABetaInfo has also uploaded a screenshot of the updated feature.

However, according to reports, this new feature will have a separate tab from the general status feature found in settings. It has been said that the experimental feature, 'Status' tab will be between Chats and Calls.

In addition, within this tab users will also be offered a range of editing tools to make the content more appealing. Users will also have the freedom to choose which of their contacts will receive the status update. But, they will not be able to manually delete the status they have posted.

So have you got the update! How is it? Do you think it will compete with other platforms such as Snapchat of Instagram? Do let us know in the comments below.