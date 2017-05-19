WhatsApp adds Pinned Chats feature for Android devices

WhatsApp has been making a lot of changes to its platform and at the same time has been adding new features to deliver better user experience.

While WhatsApp is constantly working on bringing new features to its users, the popular messaging service provider has finally added the new pinned chats feature for Android devices. Earlier, the pinned chats feature was available only to beta users of WhatsApp.The feature now comes with the stable update.

In any case, now that it is available to the public, the pinned chats feature will allow users to fix important chats on top of any other chats for easy access. With this feature, users will also be able to pin up to three chats or contacts.

Besides, WhatsApp has commented, "With pinned chats, you never have to worry about scrolling through the long list of conversations to text your family members or your best friend."

So how do you use this feature?

Basically, users can go to the chat section and simply tap and hold a chat. Then they can tap the pin icon at the top of the screen. After tapping the pin icon the chat will be moved to the top. So in the same manner users can pin up to three chats as mentioned earlier.

Likewise, users can also unpin the chat. For this user will have to long press the pinned chat and tap on the unpin button.

Nonetheless, with this new feature, WatsApp is helping its users keep their most important messages in sight. That being said, this new feature will be helpful for users who constantly receive many WhatsApp messages and they have a hard time keeping up with important messages.

Note: The feature is available on the latest version of WhatsApp. Users can go to the Google Play Store and update their apps.