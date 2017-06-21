WhatsApp brings new Album feature for Android beta users

A few days back, the iOS version of WhatsApp received the Album feature. Now, this feature has been rolled out to the Android users as well. But, it is restricted only to the beta version of the app.

On updating the Android app of WhatsApp to the beta version number 2.17.234, we have received the Album feature that looks pretty attractive and clutter-free. The users of the stable version of WhatsApp will have to wait for more time to get this feature. Get to know how to download the beta version of WhatsApp from here.

If you do not know about the Albums feature, the photos that you send or receive on WhatsApp will be grouped into an album as seen on Facebook.

This way, your chat window will be clear without a lot of clutter and you need not scroll to see all the photos that were shared until you are really interested. The album view will be automatically generated if you send more than four image images in the same chat window.

As you can see from the image above, the album views as pretty cool. You can send multiple photos without clogging your chat window. Once you like to take a look at the images, you can click on the same and it will be displayed in a neat album view. In the chat window, you will be able to see just the preview of four photos.

While the Android beta users have received the Album feature, there is no information on when the photo filters feature that was introduced on iOS will be rolled out. We can expect the same to be included in the upcoming updates.