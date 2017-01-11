You can search for GIFs and send up to 30 media files on WhatsApp

There's no denying that WhatsApp received numerous updates in the last year to enhance the overall user experience. One of the latest features rolled out to the app late last year includes the GIF support. Now a couple of more features have been added to the popular messaging platform.

Well, the latest ones include the support to search for GIFs within the platform for the Android users. Previously, Android users were able to send GIFs that were stored on their device. Now, the Android users can access the Giphy library right from the app and share them with their friends. This icon will appear on tapping the icon meant for emojis next to the text bar.

Also Read: WhatsApp Users are Being Tricked into Sending Message by a Scam

Notably, the iOS users received the GIF search support in November 2016. The iOS users can edit the GIFs to add text or emojis or to trim them before sharing the same. This feature is yet to be rolled out to the users. However, the Android users can star the GIFs for quick access.

The other feature is a long-awaited one. Yes, it is possible to share up to 30 media files on WhatsApp and not just 10 anymore. With this feature, users can send more media files conveniently, The previous limit of sharing just 10 files at a time was too low and quite annoying in many cases.

Also Read: WhatsApp Stopped Working on Select Devices

Remember that users have to update WhatsApp to the version 2.17.6 to enjoy these features on their Android smartphone. Furthermore, it is alleged that WhatsApp might be working on a new Status tab feature that will let users share Stories similar to Snapchat. It is likely that WhatsApp users can know how many friends have seen the Stories and the same will disappear in 24 hours.