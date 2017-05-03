WhatsApp for Android beta gets new call interface, video to GIF button and more

WhatsApp is getting some or the other new feature on a consistent basis. Lately, the platform's beta version received the ability to pin and unpin chats. Now, the WhatsApp for Android beta version has been spotted with two new features.

The new features that the WhatsApp for Android beta version is all set to get are a new VoIP interface and a video to GIF converter button. Along with these much-needed improvements and enhancements, the Twitter handle of WABetaInfo claims that they have spotted hidden references in WhatsApp Web about iPad and iPod compatibility, tipping that the platform might soon be usable on iPad as well.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

New call interface Talking about the new features to be rolled out to WhatsApp, the platform seems to have received some significant changes to the calling interface. The updated design takes the platform closer to the Material Design concept of Google with a minimalist look while making video and voice calls, says the source. Video to GIF converter button The other feature that is under testing right now is the ability to convert video to GIF in a single click from within the app. WABetaInfo has shown screenshots of the video to GIF converter button at the top right corner while editing a video before sending it to others. Unsend feature One of the tweets made by the handle shows that an unsend feature is in the pipeline to the stable version. Again, this is under testing right now. Undo button Another tweet shows the undo button in the place of the video to GIF converter button while editing a video before sharing it with other contacts.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source