WhatsApp beta for Android brings back old text status and privacy updates

On its 8th birthday, WhatsApp introduced the Snapchat Stories-like feature. With the new Status feature, users can share photos, GIF, and videos with their contacts and the same will have a shelf life of 24 hours. It also lets users comment on others' posts but these comments will appear as chat conversations.

Not many users including us at GizBot didn't like this Status feature for many reasons such as no more old text statuses and validity of just 24 hours. Following this, we came up with a report that WhatsApp is prepping to bring back the text status and new privacy updates as well.

Today, a renowned Twitter user, @WABetaInfo has posted a few tweets regarding these features with the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.17.88. It is stated that there will be a new option in Privacy Settings. There is a new string "App Info" in this version under Help instead of About, which was there earlier. Also, it shows that there is a "Your About" option above Settings, which will open the old text status. But, we have our doubts with the name of this option.

After spotting the tweets, we at GizBot tried to figure out what's new in the new version of WhatsApp beta for Android. And, we did spot the App Info string under Help and nothing else. We neither got the new privacy update nor the old status. We believe that WhatsApp will soon announce if it is bringing these features in the future updates for the users.