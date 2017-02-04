WhatsApp beta for Android gets new emojis from iOS 10.2 and Android 7.1

Emojis are replacing text in messages and play a major part in the messaging apps. WhatsApp seems to know this as it is working on making the emoji experience of Android users better.

Notably, users of Android devices will get a new set of emojis those were introduced with iOS 10.2 and Android 7.1 Nougat irrespective of the current version of Android that they are using. Well, we mean the Unicode 9.0 emojis and these are available with the latest beta version (2.17.44) of WhatsApp for Android. This way, you can get to use these emojis on WhatsApp even if you aren't using Android 7.1 Nougat.

The new set of emojis includes a clown, a girl and a boy doing facepalm, an avocado, a shrug, a bacon, a butterfly, a new dancing boy, a nauseated face, a whiskey glass, etc. In case you can't wait to get hold of these new emojis on WhatsApp's stable version, you can enroll for the beta version of the app. As soon as you join the beta program and download the latest beta version of WhatsApp, you can start using the new emojis.

If you aren't a beta tester of WhatsApp, you can still try to use these new emojis by downloading the latest version of WhatsApp beta from APK Mirror.

