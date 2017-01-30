WhatsApp Beta for Android receives 'Low Battery' notification during a call feature

Facebook-owned WhatsApp comes up with new updates almost every passing day. Among the range of new features rolling out almost every now and then, here comes another one, wherein WhatsApp alerts the users about low battery when on a voice call.

Yes, WhatsApp Beta will now notify you about low battery. For instance, imagine you're on a WhatsApp voice call, and your smartphone is running out of charge. WhatsApp now will notify you in a case of a low battery with a message that reads as - "Battery level is low. Call may end soon."

So, in case your phone's battery is extremely low, you'll no longer be able to make WhatsApp voice calls. As of now, this new feature is only available for WhatsApp beta version. Well, when the feature might be available for officially for the Android and iOS users remains a mystery as of now. Other than this new update, WhatsApp has rolled out several other features last week, let's take a quick look at them as well.

WhatsApp will soon come with live location sharing feature for its users. As per our previous report, a recent tweet by WABetaInfo shows a couple of screenshots of a newly spotted feature in version 2.17.3.28 for iOS and version 2.16.399 for Android. With this upcoming feature, users in a group chat will be able to broadcast their live location to the others on the group chat.

Not only this, WhatsApp will soon enable the users to recall and edit their sent messages. Furthermore, WhatsApp for iOS now let users send messages without a working internet connection.

