WhatsApp beta now lets you format texts using shortcuts

Looks like the WhasApp developing team is working round the clock to make the messaging app more appealing to its users. Over the past couple months, we have witnessed a few changes made to WhatsApp, the Snapchat story-like status feature being the most notable one.

Now, WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to format texts and change the fonts without having to remember any codes. We all know that rich formatting of text was introduced last year. This enabled the users to format text the way they wanted; bold, italic or strikethrough. While the formatting feature succeeded in getting positive feedback, it had one small drawback.

If you wished to format the text you had to keep some codes in mind. For example, an asterisk sign (*) had to be added before and after the specific words one wanted to embolden.

But things have changed for better now. In the latest beta 2.17.148 version of WhatsApp, you don't have to remember the codes. The newly added shortcuts will make formatting text much easier. Those who are used to writing the codes can continue to opt for the old method.

So how do the shortcuts work? Let's find out.

After you are done writing the message in the WhatsApp typing box, you need to long touch on the specific text you want to format. While you will get the regular options for copying and pasting, for viewing the shortcuts, you have to tap the three vertical dots.

Then you will get four options: Bold, Italic, Strikethrough and Monospace font. Just tap on your preferred option and your text will get formatted accordingly.