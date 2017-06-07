WhatsApp beta 2.17.30+ to bring Recall feature

Next time you send a message to someone by mistake on WhatsApp, you can revoke or recall the misdirected message. Well, it is possible as the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.17.30+ will let you recall the message within five minutes of sending it.

As per the Twitter account WABetaInfo, a fan site that posts about the new features to be included on WhatsApp, the Recall feature will soon be introduced to the messaging platform. With this feature, users can recall or unsend the messages including text, videos, images, documents, GIFs and status replies too within a five-minute window.

Beta version 2.17.30+

As mentioned above, the messaging platform will receive the Recall feature in the Beta version 2.17.30+ of the application. Right now, the Android app's version number is 2.17.190. This shows that we still have to wait for a considerable time to get this Recall feature.

Recall feature is long rumored

The Recall feature for WhatsApp has been long rumored to make its way into the app. The same source posted earlier that the ability to edit messages is disabled by default and is under development.

1.2 billion monthly active users

WhatsApp has 1.2 billion monthly active users. The app supports 50 global languages and 10 Indian regional languages. Of this, there are 200 million monthly active users in India alone.

WhatsApp for iOS update

It was only yesterday that WhatsApp for iOS received a slew of new features via an update. The recent update for the iOS app added the ability to add photo filters, albums, and reply shortcuts too.