WhatsApp bringing back text status with new privacy updates very soon

WhatsApp on its 8th birthday rolled out a Snapchat and Instagram-like feature globally, for its Android, iOS, and Windows users. Well, we are sure, this is not the first time that you must be hearing about WhatsApp copying Snapchat or Instagram.

This time, WhatsApp brings a new status update, which let the user to share photos, videos and GIF files with their contacts. This feature is very much similar to that of the Insta and Snapchat "Stories" feature.

Giving a little insight about the newly rolled out status feature, WhatsApp is now allowing users to post photos, videos and GIFs for the day, which like the Instagram Stories feature last only for 24 hours. Well, apart from just posting their statuses, users can also comment others post, however that will appear as a chat, which is extremely annoying.

Amidst all the new status updates that WhatsApp brought about yesterday, looks like users have already started missing the old "Hey there! Am using WhatsApp". Well, being a way too concerned about user satisfaction, looks like WhatsApp is bringing back the old text status feature yet again. While, the new status update will still be there.

WABetainfor, a user on twitter posted that WhatsApp is working to bringing back the text status yet again. However, the feature will be coming along with a range of new privacy settings as well, which will allow the user to choose who can view there status, quite similar to that of the newly rolled out status feature.

As per the leak, that old text feature is going to be renamed as "Tagline" now. Well, no confirmation from WhatsApp though. If the leaked images are to be believed, the Tagline feature has been spotted on beta version 2.17.6.21 on iPhone and beta version 2.17.82 on Windows device. Well, predictions are such that the feature will also hit the Android users as well.

When will WhatsApp start rolling out the "Tagline" feature, remains a mystery as of now though. But, based on the scenario, they may very soon release the feature.

