WhatsApp brings new features for iPhone users: Albums, filters, and shortcuts

It does not look like Whatsapp will compromise with its current features for iOS. Like Android platform, they are now bringing few upgrades to the iPhone app as well.

This time, the company added a set of new features for its iPhone app. Especially, they made few changes in its photography section. Users will get a new album view along with various filter options for the photos and videos. This update is surely going to please the selfie fans all around the globe.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Albums Whenever a user sends more than five photos or videos, he will automatically be directed to the album view. That is, all those photos will be grouped to form an album in a tile structure inside your message. One can tap on those albums to view the entire set of photos or videos within that collection in a full-screen mode. Filter options To speak about the filter option, the users can add various new filters to the pictures, videos, and GIFs in this updated version of the app. A swipe on the selected picture displays all the different filters, which can then be selected and applied to those objects. For now, the update includes five options- pop, black and white, cool, chrome, and film. Reply shortcut On the other hand, the company has also made few changes in the chat section. It included reply shortcut, which can be accessed by swiping right on the message. To recall, Whatsapp has added the similar feature a few months back. They included forward message shortcut on the right of the received message.

