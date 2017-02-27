WhatsApp for Business to debut first in India

Facebook-owned WhatsApp finally plans to make some fortune out of its chat app with what it's calling as WhatsApp for Business. Reportedly, the company had chosen the India ground to test the services before it rolls out the service on a global scale.

Essentially, WhatsApp for Business is targeted small businesses in the country. A different version of the app will be made available to these businesses which further allows them to communicate in a more efficient manner. The service, though, is still in its design and testing phase.

Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp said in an interview that "This is for very small businesses, employing less than 10 people, and they are asking for a mobile client, which will help them manage businesses in an easier manner, whether it is about managing customer contact lists or multi-agent support."

Also drawing a comparison between Facebook at Work and WhatsApp for Business, Acton said that while the former is aimed at large enterprises, the latter primarily targets "small and medium businesses, where you have a small employee count and have a large customer count, and the goals are very different."

Currently, at 200 million monthly active users, which is over 15% of the entire user base across the world, India is WhatsApp's largest user base. And it totally makes sense for the company to choose India to pilot its services first. Also, given that India is home to a lot of small businesses apart from large-scale businesses, of course, WhatsApp for Business should be successful.

"We built this for India... and the users can give us feedback on how to make this product better, and then we will take it to Brazil and Indonesia," Acton added.

