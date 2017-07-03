WhatsApp lets you search for emoji and customize font type easily

WhatsApp seems to have brought about two new features those are handy improvements to the users. One appears to be relatively old while the other one seems to be new but WhatsApp Web has been offering it. Without further ado, we provide details on these features from here.

The first feature we are talking about is the text selection toolbar actions to change the font. Last year, WhatsApp came up with the ability to bold, italic and strikethrough fonts. It also introduced the fixedsys monospace font for those users who want a different font style.

However, users had to remember that the various triggers in order to apply these font styles, which not many users aren't aware of. Going by an AndroidPolice report, the second one is the emoji search feature.

Customizable text toolbar

With the WhatsApp version 2.17.148, the app started rolling out the customizable floating text toolbar in order to let you change the font styles. You need to select the font type you desire to change to by tapping on the three dots in the toolbar to get the options listed as shown in the image below. Choose the right option to apply the same on the text you have typed.

Emoji search option

There is an emoji search option, which has been in use by WhatsApp Web for quite a few months. You can find an emoji by searching for a character or word as shown in the image above.

Both of the features have been available for the beta users of WhatsApp since the past few months, but most of them aren't aware of the same. If you do not have these features, you can download the recent beta version to enjoy the benefits.