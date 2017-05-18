WhatsApp: Down once again on Wednesday

Whatsapp, a widely used messaging platform owned by Facebook was down once again yesterday. Just two weeks back, it had to face the same outage globally. Later, the company apologized for the inconvenience caused by the app.

Now, by going down once again, it has unpleased the regular users. WhatsApp can be considered as a popular app since it is used by more than 1.2 billion users worldwide. Yesterday the app suffered a global outage in many places including India. Users had to face the problem while logging in, receiving and sending of messages.

Some users complained that they were not able to use the chat function and the whenever they tried to send messages, a spinning wheel and also connecting message popped up. Some frustrated users have also tweeted to tell that they will switch to some other rival apps instead of facing this issues regularly in Whatsapp.

Down Detector, a monitoring website reported that this issue was faced in between 5 pm and 6 pm (BST). As per their report, almost 55 percent of the users suffered connection problems, 35 percent had to face the issues pertaining to receiving the messages, whereas 10 percent of the Whatsapp users faced issues while logging in.

These issues in Whatsapp are faced by countries including India, Malaysia, Spain, UK, US, Europe, Brazil, and other parts of South America. Being used globally, this app does not break often when compared to other messenger apps. But this repeated outage in the same month, made everyone to lose faith in it.