WhatsApp, Facebook Group Admins beware: Offensive Post can land you in Jail

If you are an admin of any WhatsApp or Facebook group, then you should be really very careful from now onwards. A new order has been issued in Varanasi by the Government of India which says that any rumor, fake stories, offensive posts or misleading videos shared in a group can land you in jail.

The local administration in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency came up with this new order. It is all because of people misusing social media sites to publish the fake pictures, news, and videos to gain some popularity and create a communal rift in few sensitive areas. This order has been issued jointly by the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police.

Making group administrator as the sole responsible person for all this news, it is their duty to make sure that no such incorrect rumor, post or misleading information are shared in their group. This may lead in a FIR against the group admins.

Also Read: 5 Tools designed by WhatsApp to stay safe

In December last year, the Delhi High Court order had ruled that group admins will not be held liable for any misleading contents posted by other people in the group. But now this new order says that being an admin of the group, he should be held responsible for all such fake stories shared.

So now it is up to group admins to add only wise people in his group and advise them not to share any fake stuff. Even after advising, if such misleading posts are shared by the members, then its the duty of the admin to deny it on the group and also remove such members.