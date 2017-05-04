WhatsApp functioning normally again after few hours of outage

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, suffered a widespread global outage for a few hours yesterday. While the Facebook-owned company confirmed in a statement that WhatsApp had been inaccessible, it didn't state the reason behind the outage.

"Earlier today, WhatsApp users in all parts of the world were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours. We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience," stated the email sent by a WhatsApp spokesperson. Reportedly, Whatsapp was inaccessible in parts of the United States, India, Canada, and Brazil. Notably, the messaging service was couldn't be accessed through any operating system.

Many users were frustrated by the fact that there are no active social media accounts of WhatsApp. Its official Twitter account was last active in August 2016. Naturally, they were relieved after the messaging service started functioning again.

WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives for communicating with our peers and professional acquaintances. It was bought by Facebook a couple of years ago for $19 billion.

WhatsApp seems to pretty busy these days as the messaging service provider has been bringing various updates to its platform for both iOS and Android devices.

The recent update that WhatsApp brought was to the iOS version of the app wherein the new version 2.17.20 brought some tweaks to the UI, support for the Persian language and an interesting ability for the messages to be read by Siri and respond through the iPhone's virtual assistant.

While the WhatsApp for Android beta version got two new features, which are a VoIP interface and a video to GIF converter button.