WhatsApp iOS users can now ask Siri to read and reply to their latest messages

WhatsApp seems to be on a roll lately. The messaging app has been testing and rolling out various updates to its platform.

While most of the updates have been for the Android models, Whatsapp has now brought a new update to the iOS version of the app. Well, the new version 2.17.20 brings in some tweaks to the UI, support for the Persian language, and an interesting ability for the messages to be read by Siri and respond through the iPhone's virtual assistant.

Additionally, the update also brings changes to the My Updates screen, and it is now possible to select multiple statuses at once and forward or revoke them. The old Voice Call icon has been replaced with a "+" icon and if you tap on it a list of contacts is displayed.

WhatsApp's two-step verification interface has been redesigned too, which makes it easier to set up. The Group Info, Contact Info, and Calls sections have also received interface overhauls to make them simpler to use. Lastly, the camera now also remembers its last state of usage.

The new version of WhatsApp is available on the App Store and you can easily download it. Besides you can also always update the app directly from your phone.

How to enable the Siri feature in WhatsApp?

Talking about the key highlight of this update, now you can simply ask Siri to read your WhatsApp messages. Further, Siri also tells you who sent the last message and also asks you if you want to respond to the message. If you want to respond then you can just dictate and Siri will type in your reply.

However, you need to make sure that your iPhone is updated to the latest iOS 10.3.1. You will also need to enable Siri in your smartphone. Well, you can go to the phone's Settings>Siri and tap on the Allow "Hey Siri" toggle button. Now that it is enabled Siri should be able to read the last message. This feature should be really useful in different scenarios especially when you want hands-free functions.