Whatsapp is reportedly testing new business tool

According to a report by Reuters, the Facebook-owned instant messaging service, WhatsApp is testing a new business tool that would let businesses to message WhatsApp users directly for the very first time. A recent report from Mashable also spoke about a variant called WhatsApp for Business which is being tested in India.

In other words, we can say that the company having more than 1 billion users worldwide is planning its way to actually make revenue. It initially planned to charge its users an annual subscription of $0.99 membership fee. However, that plan was canceled later after being acquired by Facebook for around $19 billion.

Since it is operating without any sustainable source of income, the company is attempting to come up with something that would help them in earning in real money. They came up with an idea to charge businesses that want to contact customers on WhatsApp.

The company is working very carefully to avoid problems with spam messages by allowing only a handful of companies from Ycombinator into this program. WhatsApp is also surveying its users about how often they talk to businesses on this platform, and whether they have ever received any spam, according to the documents.

The trial is still in the early stage and the system is highly anticipated in remote places where WhatsApp is especially popular. The company has to undoubtedly face the challenges before taking this drastic step.

Source