Whatsapp may soon introduce “Size” tab

Yet another update for Whatsapp users.

Whatsapp has recently launched a new status feature which is said to be the direct copy of Snapchat. It is a well-known fact that people were using Whatsapp just because of its easy-to-use interface. But, with the addition of the new status feature, which is similar to stories feature of Snapchat have already irked many users.

However, after this remark, they have promised the user to bring back the old status into their app. In between this stage of mixed reactions from the users, the company is said to introduce one more tab called as "size". For now, this new feature will be introduced only in Windows app for beta testers.

This tab shows the size of each chat so that the user can delete the chats consuming more storage space. By clicking the chat, one can see the number of texts, photos, videos, gifs and other files present in it. Additionally, all the chats will be sorted based on video and photo size by selecting size tab.

This update is compatible only with Windows 10 mobile and Windows phone 8.1. Users on Windows platform can become beta testers by heading on to Windows store.



