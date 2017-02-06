WhatsApp new beta version brings status reply and mute features

WhatsApp seems to be bringing a lot of changes to its Status feature. Earlier we reported that WhatsApp users were likely to get a feature that would allow them to receive notifications when any of their friends changed their status.

Now, as per the latest leak from WABetaInfo, it suggests that WhatsApp will let you mute and unmute status notifications for specific users. Also looks like it will even let you view the mute list if required.

The tipster has shared a screenshot showing the feature where you have an option to reply to the status change notification. The screenshot also suggests that the new WhatsApp Status Message will also let you reply to your contacts' status messages.

WABetaInfo's screenshots of WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone 2.17.40+ also shows the button to mute/unmute status alerts. Basically, these buttons will let you mute and unmute the statuses of contacts and if you mute someone then his/her status won't show up in your Status section (a feature expected to come soon).

WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone 2.17.44+: replying to statuses published by your friends. (DISABLED BY DEFAULT). #whatsappbeta pic.twitter.com/bl1KiWiQDh — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 4, 2017

Additionally, you won't get push notifications for these users even when they change their WhatsApp statuses. In fact, WhatsApp is going to have a dedicated mute list, just like the Blocked Contacts list, to make the changes easily.

The new WhatsApp Status feature is yet to be rolled out for Android and iOS versions, but it is expected that the status mute option will come to the Android version of the app soon.