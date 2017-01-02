WhatsApp Stopped Working on Devices Running Older Versions of Android, iOS, and Windows Phone

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the best instant messaging platform right now with over one billion active users till date. It was earlier reported that WhatsApp would end support to some older phones running Android 2.2 Froyo and below, Apple iPhones running iOS 6 and below, and Windows Phone 7.

Sticking to their words, the company has ended the support for all the platforms mentioned above. Also, it is worth noticing that, all the three platforms combined has a market share of a mere 0.1 percent. The Facebook-owned company ended the support for these platforms on December 31.

Also, it was earlier reported that WhatsApp would even terminate the support for some Blackberry and Nokia Symbian phones, but later on added support for additional six months till June 30, 2017. At the same time, WhatsApp is asking its users to upgrade their phones to enjoy seamless services.

Did your phone feature in the latest list of non-WhatsApp supported phones?