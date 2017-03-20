WhatsApp to soon get pinned chats feature; ability to send GIFs via Google GBoard in the pipeline

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out the beta version 2.17.95 for the Android users that brings back the old text status. It was also confirmed that this feature will be brought back to all the users under the About section of the Settings. In addition to this, the platform is getting many new and useful features.

One of the new features is the ability to send GIFs via the Google GBoard. This feature will take time to be rolled out to Android, iOS and Windows Phone platforms. The other handy feature that WhatsApp is planning to roll out to its platform is the support to pin chats. With the many conversations, the ability to pin chats will make it easy to prioritize the chats. Pinning is common in social media and emails.

Pinned chats will soon be rolled out to the major platforms such as Android, iOs and Windows Phone soon. This feature has already been rolled out to the beta version of WhatsApp with the version number 2.17.105. The report says that it is possible to pin three chats at a time. To do so, users need to long press on a chat and select the pin icon at the bar on top. The pinned chats will appear on top of the Chats tab as shown in the image above.

After the successful testing of this feature in the beta version, it will be rolled out to the stable version of the Android app soon. Likewise, we can expect the iOS users to also get it soon.

