WhatsApp rolls out “Status” for Android and iOS; another Snapchat-clone at disposal

With the idea of “improving and evolving” the status feature on WhatsApp and also to celebrate its 8th birthday, the ubiquitous messaging app, starting today, rolls out an update to both the Android and iOS users which will add a new feature called “Status” to the app.

For those who are not in the know, the new “Status” feature is nothing but WhatsApp’s equivalent of Snap (previously Snapchat) “Stories.” Instagram, another platform owned by Facebook had also rolled out a similar feature last year, also named as “Stories” which sort of beat Snapchat at its own game.

Also Read: How to enable two-step verification for WhatsApp on iOS

Now that WhatsApp has joined the ephemeral content sharing bandwagon, users can set photos, videos, and GIFs as their status instead of the monotonous “text only” status, all of which will be end-to-end encrypted which is also the case with text messages. What’s interesting though is the fact that this could finally open the doors for WhatsApp to make some fortune via advertising. It remains to be seen if that will ever happen, though.

In its blog post, WhatsApp gets nostalgic about how WhatsApp, “eight years ago” during its inception, was nothing but a platform to share “what you’re up to” with your “friends and other contacts” via status. It mentions that soon the messaging feature was added to the app which went on to become one of the most used messaging apps across the world with over 1 billion active users.