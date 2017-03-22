WhatsApp's latest update brings back the text status option

WhatsApp is rolling back text 'Status' feature on Android and the messaging app may soon do the same for iOS. This move comes shortly after several users disapproved and expressed their opinions on taking away the text status feature.

The previous update for WhatsApp which came out in mid-February sported a new feature allowing users to share photos as their status, similar to Snapchat. While some users appreciated it others expressed their displeasure with the feature, causing WhatsApp to revive its text 'Status' option. However, the App will now sport two options for the status feature. One will be a text status and the other will be the much talked about image-based status feature.

WhatsApp has made changes and is releasing a new update to address the concerns of many users who voiced their opinion. As reported by BGR, WhatsApp was quoted as saying "We heard from our users that people missed the ability to set a persistent text-only update in their profile, so we have integrated this feature into the 'About' section in profile settings."

Furthermore, the company also added, "Now, the update will appear next to profile names anytime you view contacts, such as when creating a new chat or looking at Group info. At the same time, we are continuing to build on the new Status feature that gives people fun and engaging ways to share photos, videos and GIFs with their friends and family throughout their day."

The new update which will sport the 'About' status, will roll out to all Android users over the next week. Though there isn't any confirmation regarding the iPhone users as such, but seeing how the updates have been rolled out previously, it should be rolled out soon for iOS devices as well.

After receiving the update users can open the 'About' section of their profile following which they can set a text 'Status' and also view other people's updates by opening their contact. We will keep you posted as and when we get the latest updates.