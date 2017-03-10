WhatsApp's new beta version brings useful features to the app

Earlier we reported that WhatsApp is testing specific business tools in order to generate some revenue stream. However, WhatsApp seems to be doing more than just that. It looks like the messaging app is further bringing in some changes to its platform to enhance user experience.

That being said, you can notice the changes if you install and use the beta version (v2.17.93) of WhatsApp for Android. Basically, in this version, you will be able to see that the attachment button is relocated and it has been moved to the bottom next to the text bar. You will also find this button beside the camera icon and it seems that it has also been redesigned.

Further, with all the buttons alongside each other, it will enable you to easily access all of the conversation related functions in one place. This also means that you will not have to go to the top edge every time just to attach an image or a file.

Apart from the attachment button, there are two separate buttons for voice and video calling now. Separate buttons also mean that the voice and video calling buttons will now become more visible to the users. While this feature was already available on iPhones previously, now it looks like Android version is also getting the same.

In any case, Android Police was the first one to spot this change. And, all in all, it looks like the changes are good as it will help deliver a better experience for the app users.

Once again just to remind our readers, these features are only available in beta as of now. The stable version should come soon once the tests are complete. If the rollout does begin then it will be launched for all Android users. If you want to try the beta version now and experience it firsthand then you can join the WhatsApp beta community in Google Play or download it manually from here.