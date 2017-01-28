WhatsApp's newer version to come with live-location sharing feature

WhatsApp the popular messaging app is now gearing up to launch a new feature to its platform. According to a recent tweet by WABetaInfo, it shows a couple of screenshots of a newly spotted feature in version 2.17.3.28 for iOS and version 2.16.399 for Android.

The new feature that has allegedly been uncovered reveals that users in a group chat would now be able to broadcast their live location to the others on the group chat.

GSM Arena further reports that the feature is disabled by default. But again if you go by the leaked screenshots then there will be an alternative way to share live location with iOS and Android users. WABetaInfo also gives some hints that his feature could be enabled using a configuration file.

However, if WhatsApp rolls out this feature it'll be one of the interesting features of WhatsApp in a long time. This feature will give you the option to share your location with your friends and it will even make it easier for all the group people to meet their friends at a particular location when some of them will not be knowing the directions of the meeting place.

This feature could roll out once all the bugs are fixed.

