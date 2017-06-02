WhatsApp scam emerges: Claims to offer a lifetime subscription for a nominal fee

Recently a scam has been doing rounds trying to charge nominal fee from WhatsApp users claiming to offer lifetime subscription of the application in return.

For beginners, WhatsApp has been free for quiet sometime now. It was before acquisition of WhatsApp by Facebook when an annual subscription fee was charged from users which was later taken down.

WhatsApp has more than a billion users throughout the globe and it is the most popular instant messaging application. Scamsters are taking advantage of WhatsApp's massive user base by spreading a message around which reads, "To verify your account and purchase a lifetime subscription for just 0.99 GDP simply tap on this link."

WhatsApp users are advised not to entertain such messages or forward them to other users. If you receive such a message from an unknown number, all you need to do is delete the message and block the number. WhatsApp is free in India and no subscription fee will be charged anytime in the near future from users.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg acquired Whatsapp Inc. in 2014 for an extravagant $19.5 billion. Whatsapp has since been free for users and the big question still remains unanswered. How will Zuckerberg make profit from his investments. Well, Zuckerberg himself had mentioned earlier this year that through using WhatsApp, companies and business owners would be able to connect directly with masses in coming time.

WhatsApp might turn into a platform similar to Facebook messenger where users not only interact with business providers but can also make payments using the application.

