You can soon share any type of file via WhatsApp

We know that WhatsApp is introducing new features one by one to keep in on par with the other messaging platforms. Until recently, the platform was pretty slow in rolling out new features but not anymore.

WhatsApp seems to be testing new functionality and it is definitely that the new features will be welcome by most users. As per the recent reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let you share any type of file with your contacts or groups. This is a great improvement to the current ability of the app. We say this as the app right now supports only specific file types such as Word documents, slides, spreadsheets, and PDFs.

Also read: WhatsApp will support older Android versions till 2020

It is definitely good news for the users as the restriction on the file types that can be shared will not be there anymore. With the rollout of the new feature, you can share any file type such as csv, doc, docx, pdf, ppt, pptx, rtf, txt, xls, xlsx, etc. with others. However, when this ability will be rolled out to WhatsApp remains unclear for now. As mentioned above, this feature is right now under testing.

As per the source, the maximum file size that will be allowed will be 100MB for Android, 128MB for iOS and 64MB on WhatsApp Web.

Also read: WhatsApp brings new Album feature for Android beta users

For now, this feature is being tested only with a limited subset of users. We believe that the company offers support for 4K videos too, but that will take up a huge chunk of its servers as millions of users will start sharing them via WhatsApp.